Dr. Phillips edged out by Homestead in UCF 7-on-7 tournament

Dr. Phillips players would love everyone to think DP is back. Even though Thursday’s showing by the Panthers was in what some coaches call “fake football”, the Panthers were impressive in reaching the title game of the UCF 7-on-7 tournament.

The Panthers scooted through the tournament behind the arm of quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton, the pass-catching heroics of Mykel Calixte, the two-way play of Duke commit Malaki Wright. All three are ranked in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60. DP also had nice performances from players like Cameran Dixon, Brandon Johnson, Kennoris White and Donny Daniels.

DP went toe-to-toe with Homestead, but failed to get in the end zone on the final possession and the Broncos held on 24-18.

“It feels really, really good. We came out and competed,” Dr. Phillips coach Rodney Wells said. “We know we’ve got quite a few good skill guys and a really good quarterback, so we expected to be able to come out have a chance to win it.”

Dr. Phillips slugged through a couple of down years in 2021 and 2022, putting together the first back-to-back losing seasons since 2003-2004, but last year the Panthers were 7-5 and made the playoffs. The tradition at DP is strong and before 2021, the team had not had a losing season since 2004. That’s 16 straight years, which included three state championship appearances and one state title in 2017.

Wells knows what a championship looks like, having been head coach at his alma mater since 2012, and the former Syracuse linebacker likes what he has in this 2024 bunch.

“They’re not babies any more. That was my message to them yesterday. When they were young, we had a couple of struggling seasons,” Wells said. “Last year, they responded as juniors … most of those guys are back. We lost a lot of guys on defense, but the offensive guys

have been there and this is their fourth year.”

Homestead was impressive in rolling to the championship. They left plenty of teams in their wake and rode the arm of New Jersey transfer quarterback Malachi “Tank” Lewis and the crafty, shake-and-bake moves and pass-catching skills of speedy, little receiver Cecil Smith.

“This is the third or fourth 7-on-7, and you could just kind of watch us get better and better,” said Homestead coach Rodney Thornton, who led the Broncos to the Class 3M state championship game, where they lost to Fort Lauderdale St. THomas Aquinas last year.

“So to be able to get it done this time feels really good. … Hopefully this Is a trampoline to more success.”

UCF also hosted its second offensive line camp of the summer and several local players made it into the top 30 “Final Five” and were

awarded T-shirts.

Lake Nona defensive end DeAnthony Lafayette led the way, dominating in his final one-on-one matchup 3-0. He was joined by three

Davtona Beach Mainland plavers Chevin Davis, TJ Bostick and Ayden Lewis, as well as, Alexander Castellanos of West Orange, Jude

Cockroft and Ameir Clarke of Osceola, Chadwicke Cannon of Port Orange Spruce Creek, and Khalid Feliz of Lake Nona.

There were plentv of outstanding local performers in the 7-on-7 tournament, not mentioned above: Oviedo QB Sebastian Galeano and teammates

Braeden Olson, Dashon Febres and Jordan Donahoo; Jones QB Deron Coleman and new transfer Larry Miles, Walki Ambrose, Antwoine

Glover and Isaiah Simpson; Mount Dora quarterback Jake Sepe and new transfer Tymir Gaines and Tanner Waring; Oak Ridge’s Dave

Cantave; Mainland’s Kwazie Kantu, Dennis “Tank” King and Dennis Moore; Edgewater quarterback Emanuel Carter and receivers Semaj Fleming and Tyson Carter; St. Cloud quarterback Logan King, Alex Springs and TJ Griffin; West Orange’s Matthew Yelkovan, Logan Hartman and Ryne Brown; and Timber Creek’s Kyson Cleveland.

Chris Hays can be found on X @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.