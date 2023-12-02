Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway shootout ends with both contestants getting full prize

The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway shootout, which gives $100,000 in tuition to the winner of the contest determining which contestant can throw the most footballs into a giant Dr Pepper can (and $20,000 to the one who falls short), generally goes off without controversy. But this time around, during the Big 12 Championship, things got a little weird.

The Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway (chest pass) contest went to DOUBLE OVERTIME at the Big 12 Championship. 🏈🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/2vo0DZOVla — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 2, 2023

On replay review, it is CLEAR that Gavin actually won the first overtime 6-5. It should never have gone to double overtime. We may need an appeal to @drpepper HQ. There will be lawyers…pic.twitter.com/UshLdGHPmm — Dan Lust, Esq. 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) December 2, 2023

In the end, as we at Touchdown Wire were told, full awards were given to both participants.

“In a dramatic double OT Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway during the Big 12 Conference championship game, an on-field technical error resulted in an inaccurate accounting of the double tie break. As such, Dr Pepper will recognize both finalists as grand prize winners with both receiving the $100K award in Tuition.”

So, there will be no lawyers, and that’s that.

