Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway shootout ends with both contestants getting full prize

Doug Farrar
·1 min read

The Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway shootout, which gives $100,000 in tuition to the winner of the contest determining which contestant can throw the most footballs into a giant Dr Pepper can (and $20,000 to the one who falls short), generally goes off without controversy. But this time around, during the Big 12 Championship, things got a little weird.

In the end, as we at Touchdown Wire were told, full awards were given to both participants.

“In a dramatic double OT Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway during the Big 12 Conference championship game, an on-field technical error resulted in an inaccurate accounting of the double tie break.  As such, Dr Pepper will recognize both finalists as grand prize winners with both receiving the $100K award in Tuition.”

So, there will be no lawyers, and that’s that.

