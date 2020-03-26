Dr. Fauci tells Steph Curry how sports could return amid coronavirus

Amid the NBA coming to a halt during the coronavirus pandemic, Steph Curry continues to have his most meaningful assists off the court.

He did so again Thursday when he held a Q&A on Instagram Live with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases as well as a lead member of the White House's coronavirus taskforce. Thousands upon thousands of people tuned into the talk, including former President Barack Obama.

Curry himself asked Fauci what kind of numbers the doctor is looking at, and what needs to be done in order for sports can return to play.

"What you need is to see the trajectory of the curve start to come down," Fauci explained. "We've seen that in China. They went up in down and are starting to get back to some normal life. They have to be careful they don't re-introduce the virus back into China. But they're on the other side of the curve. Korea is starting to do that, they're starting to come down. Europe, particularly Italy, are in a terrible situation. They're still going way up.

"The United States is a big country. We have so many different regions -- like New York City right now is having a terrible time, and yet there are places in the country that are really doing quite well. ... So a direct answer to your question, we can start think about getting back to some degree of normality when the country as a whole has turned that corner and starts coming down.

"Then you can pinpoint cases much more easily than getting overwhelmed by cases, which is what's going on in New York City."

Dr. Fauci did not give a timeline or date of when he believes the NBA or any other sport can continue play.

Dr Fauci tells Steph Curry that America can start thinking about getting back to sports when the COVID-19 curve starts to go down. However, Fauci didn't give a specific date of when that will happen. Full clip here:



"You need to see the trajectory of the curve start to go down." pic.twitter.com/9DCTP4Tdpr



— Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 26, 2020

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11. Commissioner Adam Silver immediately suspended the season. Nine other players, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, have tested positive since then. The league has all intentions to resume play at some point, though, no date has been set.

Curry has been vocal in this time of need, preaching the practice of social distancing. He and Warriors coach Steve Kerr have used their platforms to reach as many people as possible in order to make sure we're all responsible and looking out for each other.

As of this publishing, there have been 68,827 known cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 1,009 deaths, according to NBC News.

