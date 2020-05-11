Dr. Fauci says there's a chance NFL can play on time with fans in the stands

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's a chance fans could watch the Bears in Soldier Field this season. Whether or not that happens depends on the landscape of COVID-19 infections, of course, and how much testing can be done on the population.

Fauci spoke with NBC's Peter King in King's "Football Morning in America" column. The two discussed what would need to happen for football to kick off on time, and what further steps would be needed for fans to watch in the stadiums.

"The virus will make the decision for us," Fauci said in the interview.

But he did say it's possible for pro football to go on in September, as planned.

"I think it's feasible that negative testing players could play to an empty stadium," Fauci said. "Is it guaranteed? No way… There will be virus out there and you will know your players are negative at the time they step onto the field. You're not endangering."

But what about fans in the seats?

"If the virus is so low that even in the general community the risk is low, then I could see filling a third of the stadium or half the stadium so people could be six feet apart," Fauci said. "I mean, that's something that is again feasible depending on the level of infection. I keep getting back to that: It's going to depend. Like, right now, if you fast forward, and it is now September. The season starts. I say you can't have a season - it's impossible. There's too much infection out there. It doesn't matter what you do. But I would hope that by the time you get to September it's not gonna be the way it is right now."

So, not surprisingly, a lot is still up in the air. But if COVID-19 testing ramps up in the coming months, we'll have a much better idea of where we stand, and if the NFL can safely play.

To get a picture of what those standards would be, King asked Fauci about how testing players could work.

"Suppose," King asked, "you test a team of 53 players on a Saturday night and four are positive. Is there a level at which-"

Fauci stopped him there.

"You got a problem there," he said. "You know why? Because it is likely that if four of them are positive and they've been hanging around together, that the other ones that are negative are really positive. So I mean, if you have one outlier [only one player testing positive], I think you might get away. But once you wind up having a situation where it looks like it's spread within a team, you got a real problem. You gotta shut it down."

King explained that by saying "shut it down," Fauci meant you would have to quarantine the team for 14 days. What to do with the two games that team would miss is something the NFL would have to figure out.

"Now, even if the virus goes down dramatically in June and July and August, as the virus starts returning in the fall, it would be in my mind, shame on us if we don't have in place all of the mechanisms to prevent it from blowing up again," Fauci said. "In other words, enough testing to test everybody that needs to be tested. Enough testing so that when someone gets infected, you could immediately do contact tracing and isolation to prevent the infection from going to a couple of infections to hundreds of infections. That's how you control an outbreak.

"So, practically speaking, the success or failure, the ability or not, to actually have a football season is going to depend on just on what I said... but what I'm really saying is it's unpredictable depending upon how we respond in the fall."

