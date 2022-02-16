Dr. Dre: There was 'no problem' with Eminem taking a knee at Super Bowl halftime

Much was made of Eminem taking a knee during Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show.

Did the NFL know about it? Did Eminem do it against the NFL's wishes? Does it matter?

Dr. Dre addressed the subject in an interview with TMZ on Monday when asked if the NFL "had any say-so" in the decision. He provided an answer. But he didn't address the question.

"There were a few things we had to change, but it was really minor things. “Em taking a knee, that was Em doing that on his own. There was no problem with that.”

Did the NFL know Eminem was going to take a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show?

OK, that doesn't really explain anything.

Shortly after Eminem took his knee a la Colin Kaepernick, rumors swirled on social media that he did so against the NFL's wishes. League spokesman Brian McCarthy attempted to shut the rumors down with a statement to Sports Illustrated reporter and former NFL Network employee Albert Breer.

“Report was erroneous," McCarthy said. "We watched all elements of the show during numerous rehearsals this week.”

McCarthy's statement also failed to address whether or not the NFL explicitly signed off on Eminem's protest move. It's better for the league to leave things vague and move on.

TOPSHOT - US rapper Eminem kneels on stage as he performs with US rapper Dr. Dre during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The premise of the rumor was a stretch to begin with, suggesting that Eminem reached out to the NFL for permission to kneel and was told no — then did it anyway. Why would Eminem ask permission instead of, you know, just doing it?

Which leads us to the most likely scenario. Eminem likely just did it instead of going through some formal request process then ignoring the league's wishes. Because what was the NFL going to do about it once he was on stage, even if league brass didn't like it?

Once it was done, it was done. And the NFL, which is constantly shifting its stance on kneeling to meet the broadest appeal possible, would prefer that we all move on.