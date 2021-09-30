Dr. Dre headlining A-list lineup including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg for Super Bowl halftime show

Dr. Dre dropped a bombshell on Thursday.

No, he's not finally releasing "Detox." He's headlining an A-List lineup at Super Bowl LVI halftime featuring longtime collaborators Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige.

I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the #PepsiHalftime Show.



This will introduce the next saga of my career…



Bigger and Better than Ever!!!@NBCSports @Pepsi @NFL @RocNation #SBLVI pic.twitter.com/zn1wfJdhp2 — Dr. Dre (@drdre) September 30, 2021

'Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood!'

The Super Bowl will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, near Los Angeles. Dre, Snoop and Lamar all call the Los Angeles area home and frequently feature Southern California in their music.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said via a statement. “I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Jay-Z's Roc Nation is listed as a "strategic entertainment advisor" as part of its partnership with the NFL. So far, there's no mention of the New York hip-hop giant joining the show.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

Story continues

Dre burst onto the hip-hop scene in the late 1980s with N.W.A. before embarking on a solo career with 1992's groundbreaking "The Chronic," which featured Snoop Dogg and introduced him to a wide audience as he became a superstar in his own right.

Dre is also credited with introducing Eminem and later Lamar to the world after signing both to record deals before both went on to their own iconic careers in hip-hop. Blige, a New York-based artist with nine Grammys and more than 100 million albums sold, has collaborated with Dre on hits like "Family Affair."

Snoop called it

Snoop hinted at the Super Bowl performance in a May interview with Yahoo Entertainment's Lindsey Parker.

“Hopefully the NFL will be smart and make the right decision," Snoop told Parker. "It’s in Inglewood, Calif., and it will make the most sense in the world.

“I'm available, Dre’s available, Eminem’s available, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent — whoever Dr. Dre wants to pull out of his hat to make this thing a professional event and make it big and the biggest effort they can have. It's just a matter of the NFL pulling the trigger.”

50 Cent, who Dre signed alongside Eminem in 2002, was not mentioned in Thursday's news. But there's plenty of time between now and and the Feb. 13 Super Bowl if all sides want to make that happen.