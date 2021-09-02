Dr. Disrespect wants to bet $10M on 49ers winning Super Bowl

YouTube star wants to bet $10M on 49ers winning Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' expectations heading into the 2021 NFL season are sky-high.

Finally healthy and ready for another Super Bowl run, one well-known fan is ready to risk a ton of money betting on the 49ers this season.

Doc throwin’ $10 million on the Niners to win the Super Bowl?? 😂



[via @drdisrespect, h/t: @BRGaming] pic.twitter.com/LvN9o9QlZB — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) September 2, 2021

"Dr Disrespect" is a massive video game streamer, accumulating millions of followers throughout his streaming journey to becoming one of the world's largest creators.

"The Two-Time," as he jokingly refers to himself after winning a couple of gaming tournaments in the '90s, is all-in on "The Five-Time" Super Bowl champs.

The Doc's 49ers fandom is well-documented, publicly cheering on the team over the years.

Firm Handshakes @SteveYoungQB + @49ers



When you’re ready for a look into my world, you know how to reach me.



Yaya pic.twitter.com/tGVC0PH02J — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) January 28, 2021

Clearly a fan of the Trey Lance selection, maybe Dr Disrespect's massive gamble has something to do with the rookie quarterback potentially playing this season.

PointsBet currently has the 49ers listed at +1300 odds to win the Super Bowl.

If the 49ers are able to claim their sixth NFL championship this upcoming season, The Doc will become a very, very rich man.

