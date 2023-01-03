Dr. David Agus on Damar Hamlin's collapse
CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals.
The 49ers are benefitting from the maturity that 23-year-old Brock Purdy is showing as their starting quarterback.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Buffalo Bills say the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest and his heartbeat was restored on the field. "CBS Mornings" co-host Nate Burleson has more.
It'll be Josh Dobbs leading the Titans on Saturday, says Mike Vrabel.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night's game.
STORY: An eyewitness video obtained by Reuters showed an ambulance driving off from the Cincinnati stadium under police escort.The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter but then fell on his back. Medical staff quickly attended to him while players from both teams took a knee in an emotional scene.The game was halted as medical staff quickly attended to Hamlin. The NFL later announced the game had been postponed.
The Buffalo Bills have provided an update regarding the status of safety Damar Hamlin. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the team said on Twitter. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. [more]
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Also, Rep. Kevin McCarthy struggles to clinch support to be House speaker. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati against the Bengals and was in critical condition. The game was postponed. Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan today to enter a plea. And a public funeral procession for soccer great Pele is being held today in Brazil before he’s buried after a private funeral.
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said the league was notified that the [more]
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin has a charity set up to help children impacted by the pandemic.
Here are some stat counts that stood out from Sunday's game.
The Giants are headed to the postseason, and they have Daniel Jones to thank for it.
Here's where the Bears are currently sitting in the 2023 NFL draft order after Week 17.
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's game against the Bengals. CBS News special correspondent and "The NFL Today” host James Brown joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition Monday night in Cincinnati. The second-year safety collapsed after making a tackle during a first quarter play against the Bengals. He was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance. The rest of the game was postponed.
How the NFL came to the decision to postpone the Bengals-Bills game following Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field
Warriors' Kevon Looney shared what went through his head when he went for the buzzer-beater putback in double overtime against the Atlanta Hawks.