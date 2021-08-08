Dr. Christine Raber appointed Interim Associate Provost at Shawnee State

Aug. 8—PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University's Provost Sunil Ahuja has announced the appointment of Dr. Christine Raber as the Interim Associate Provost starting Aug. 1. A member of SSU's faculty since 1994, Dr. Raber has served in a variety of roles within the university.

"I'm very excited to join Dr. Ahuja and our outstanding team in Academic & Student Affairs in this role," said Dr. Raber. "During my time at Shawnee State University, I have witnessed tremendous growth in our academic programs and student success. I am honored to contribute to our mission and look forward to supporting our existing academic programs as well as building new offerings to meet the learning and career needs of our students."

As a Professor of Occupational Therapy in the SSU Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, Dr. Raber has played a key role in the development of three Occupational Therapy degree programs: the Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy, the Master of Occupational Therapy, and the Post-Professional Occupational Therapy Doctorate. Her previous work on campus includes program accreditation, accessibility on campus, and the Give Back, Go Forward 2.0 initiative.

"In her new role, I am particularly looking forward to working with Christine on the development of new graduate programs and distance learning opportunities campus wide," said Provost Ahuja. "Both are significant priorities for the institution and cornerstones of the new Shawnee at 40 strategic plan."

