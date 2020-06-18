Dr. Anthony Fauci warns, 'Football may not happen this year'

When multiple players from the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive for coronavirus, it was a reminder of what could happen if there’s an NFL season.

Players will be at risk and there’s not much the league can do to eliminate that. The NFL can put in procedures to minimize risk but it can’t eliminate it. The same goes for football at all levels.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had a dire outlook on whether football can be played this season when asked by CNN.

"Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci told CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

The NFL has proceeded with its offseason as if the season will happen as scheduled. There are still plans for training camp and the preseason to start on time. The regular season is scheduled to start on Sept. 10. The league has not announced or publicly discussed any contingency plans.

“We are preparing to play the 2020 NFL preseason and regular season as scheduled and with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email on Wednesday. “We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this off-season, demonstrating that we can safely and efficiently conduct key activities, such as free agency, the virtual off-season program and the 2020 NFL draft. We will continue to make decisions based on the latest advice of medical and public health officials, as well as in full compliance with current and future government regulations. Our primary focus will be on protecting the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel and our communities.”

College football is even more complicated, with schools still working through decisions on whether students will be on campus in the fall.

The NFL’s first regular-season game is still almost three months away, so the entire outlook can change many times. But Fauci is not optimistic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is not confident about football being played in the fall. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

