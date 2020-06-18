Dr. Anthony Fauci says NFL needs a bubble format for 2020 season

The NBA and NHL going with bubble formats to safely execute a restart to their suspended seasons, the NFL may have to do the same this fall.

According to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, the NFL will need to implement a bubble format to ensure football is played in 2020.

"Unless players are essentially in a bubble -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall," Fauci said to CNN. "If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year."

Experts like Fauci expect a second wave of coronavirus cases to come up in the fall, when cooler temperatures create a better environment for the virus to thrive and spread. The NFL schedule falls smack in the middle of such a period, and the league has maintained its plan to play the season as scheduled.

If a bubble format is necessary, further complications would arise for college football programs. The NFL would only have to deal with 32 teams, while college football is played on a much larger scale across the country. It'd be a very difficult environment to control even if there's a place equipped to handle that many teams at once.

Fauci recently explained how he was impressed with the NBA's plan to return and the safety protocols in place, so if the NFL wants to adopt such a strategy, there's already a template in place.

