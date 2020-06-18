Dr. Anthony Fauci expresses doubt about an NFL season without bubble

We're less than three months away from the scheduled start of the 2020 NFL season, but Dr. Anthony Fauci isn't so sure if it's going to happen.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and expressed some serious doubt about the NFL's plan to have a season this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unless players are essentially in a bubble - insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day - it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall," Fauci said to CNN. "If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.

Having a season in a bubble is what the NBA is planning to do at Disney World in Florida. But even that plan has been met with some skepticism and legitimate concerns.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, responding to comments today from Dr. Anthony Fauci that it would be difficult to have a football season if players aren't isolated in a bubble: pic.twitter.com/vghyou8HyK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 18, 2020

The NFL earlier this month sent a memo to all 32 teams outlining the protocols required for players to return to NFL facilities. The long document had guidelines about tiers of access, restricted space and physical distancing guidelines. The cumbersome guidelines were called "humanly impossible" by Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

Earlier this week, NFL Network reported that several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, including star running back Ezekiel Elliott, tested positive for COVID-19. Texas has seen an influx of coronavirus hospitalizations this week.

Story continues

"We expect we are going to have positive tests," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said to ESPN this week. "That is part of the increased testing that we will be going through and that is something that we just want to make sure that our protocols are working and to date. We are seeing very positive reactions in the sense that we are making sure we respond quickly, protect the personnel that may be impacted by that and others that may be in contact with them."

The Eagles' NovaCare Complex is open but their coaches, including head coach Doug Pederson, haven't been back in the building. The Eagles wrapped up their virtual offseason earlier this week.

Training camp is expected to start in late July but the Eagles are still working through the logistics. Pederson mentioned the possibility of using Lincoln Financial Field in addition to the NovaCare Complex. The Eagles are in the process of gaining GBAC Star accreditation as they clean and disinfect the Linc and prepare for a season.

Subscribe and rate the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Spotify / Art19





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Eagles

Dr. Anthony Fauci expresses doubt about an NFL season without bubble originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia