Dr. Allen Sills talks NFL player vaccination rates, booster shots
SoFi Stadium is banning the fans involved in Saturday's brawl during the Rams-Chargers game.
After the 49ers got rid of quarterback Josh Rosen, the rest of the NFL passed on him as well. Rosen went unclaimed on waivers today, according to Field Yates of ESPN. That makes the 24-year-old Rosen an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team, but at this point it’s entirely possible that no [more]
Zach Wilson had one big takeaway from witnessing Aaron Rodgers at work during the Jets-Packers joint practice.
Jalen Ramsey laid a big hit on Josh Jacobs, causing tempers to flare during the Rams and Raiders' joint practice.
TAMPA ― Long after practice had ended Wednesday, 44-year-old quarterback Tom Brady was working on his mobility and doing sprints on an adjacent field. His running mate was his son, 13-year-old Jack, who served as a ball boy for the Bucs this week in training camp. “It’s great. He’s at a good age,” Brady said. “The more I get to do with him, the better it is. We have a great time together, and ...
The Chicago Bears are now without both of their top two draft picks. Coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday said quarterback Justin Fields was out of practice due to a groin injury, while second-round pick, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, was facing back surgery. The injury to Fields is considered minor but Jenkins has been out all of training camp after suffering back injury symptoms during the four days rookies were allowed to practice just before the start of regular training camp.
Jalen Ramsey did a lot of talking, Hunter Renfrow did the walking
There were dark clouds over the Los Angeles Rams during their first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, and it had nothing to do with an unusual August rainstorm that alternated from drizzling to downpour and back again during the two-hour session. Matthew Stafford threw three interceptions, the offensive line was often overwhelmed and the run game mostly ineffective, the second time in less than two weeks the Rams starters have not been able to get on track in a workout with another team. Despite seeing similar issues from their recent practice with the Dallas Cowboys, coach Sean McVay isn’t concerned by those struggles yet.
If the Jacksonville Jaguars don't expand their passing concepts, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence might be in trouble.
Josh Allen vs. Josh Rosen debate comes full circle... again:
Dwayne Haskins continues to draw praise, but is Mason Rudolph getting better?
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says ex-teammate and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has "toned down in his old age".
Watch: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle scorches Falcons defender
The New Orleans Saints announced nine roster moves on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about who's arriving and who was let go:
Football player will step away from Team USA
The Kansas City Chiefs have been required to make changes to their coaching staff over the years, the natural byproduct of success, as top assistants such as Doug Pederson and Matt Nagy got hired away for better jobs elsewhere. This past offseason, though, Andy Reid made some changes that seemed unnecessary at first glance. It began when running backs coach Deland McCullough left for a job as the associate head coach at Indiana, opening up a job once held by current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for an offensive comment he made during Tuesday's telecast
Continuing his series highlighting fantasy draft sleepers at every position, Andy Behrens analyzes the RBs.
College Football Daily Cavalcade: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of conferences. So now what?
The first preseason roster cut came for Dallas on Tuesday, with the Cowboys making some strategic moves to IR to keep some talent in-house. | From @CDBurnett7