Dr. Allen Sills talks concussion protocol in wake of Tagovailoa's latest diagnosis
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills talks the NFL's concussion protocol in wake of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's latest diagnosis.
Mac Jones' fine revealed for controversial hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple.
James and Dulin suffered concussions on the play, and James was ejected from the game.
The playoff picture is taking shape after Christmas weekend. Here's where each team stands in the power rankings with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
The 49ers have plenty going for them right now, but that doesn't mean they're immune to overreactions from the fan base.
The moment a coaching vacancy arose in Denver on Monday, speculation emerged regarding the possibility of former Saints coach Sean Payton getting the job. While money won’t be an issue for the new owners of the team, there are other considerations for someone like Payton, who could take pretty much any vacant job he wants. [more]
With a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could become the fifth rookie in NFL history to accomplish this feat.
Multiple current and former NFL players are calling New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones a "dirty player" for his controversial block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has a tough choice ahead about playing vs. resting his players vs. the Dallas Cowboys. Here's his thought process.
The final return-from-IR spot likely will come down to running back Elijah Mitchell over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway.
Jaden Williams, an 8-year-old from San Jose who loves the 49ers, got to perform at Levi's Stadium on Saturday after going viral for the incredible dance moves he displayed during his second grade holiday performance.
The Colts' firing of Frank Reich continues the 2023 offseason coaching carousel. Here are the potential HC candidates for the next NFL season.
The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday and a big reason why he lasted just 15 games in Denver was the play of quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson has had an awful season after the Broncos acquired him in a trade with the Seahawks this offseason and he got a new contract as part [more]
Green Bay's playoff chances have risen in the last couple weeks. What still has to happen, and could the Packers really get in with a losing record?
Last week we did a story about how Arizona State's football transfer class for 2023 was ranked No. 3 in the nation. A lot can change in a few days.
George Kittle recorded his career-high seventh and eighth touchdowns against the Washington Commanders -- but the first one wasn't really meant for him.
Tom Curran and Michael Hurley play a game of Mac-ternatives, where they debate who could compete with Mac Jones for the Patriots' starting QB job in 2023.
With new ownership in Denver firing coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in his first season, the next question becomes what becomes of the man who hired Hackett — and who both traded for and paid quarterback Russell Wilson? Is General Manager George Paton safe? The statement issued by the Broncos implies that he [more]
J.J. Watt is calling it a career after 12 seasons in the NFL.
As if the news that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had suddenly landed back in the concussion protocol wasn’t jarring enough, the circumstances regarding Tua’s placement in the protocol raise plenty of questions. First, despite video showing Tua’s head striking the turf late in the second quarter, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday (when specifically [more]
The Steelers were down 10-3 going into the fourth quarter of last Saturday night’s game against the Raiders, but they wound up with a 13-10 win. The final points came on a throw from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to rookie wide receiver George Pickens to cap a 76-yard drive with just under a minute left [more]