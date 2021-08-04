Dr. Allen Sills shares how the COVID-19 vaccine helps prevent severe cases
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills joins NFL Network's Judy Battista for an interview. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Pittman keeps progressing from local longshot to Lions linebacker ready to take on a bigger role
Giants OL Joe Looney has surprisingly retired just days after signing with Big Blue.
The only common bond between the Raiders' eight recent departures are the head coach and the owner.
Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the womens 400m hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics Tuesday night.
At least one player didn't get the message.
When it’s time to replace Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers may not have to look far for his replacement. His replacement may already be on the roster. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com writes that Dwayne Haskins has been “surprisingly good” in practice. Kaboly adds that Haskins has been the team’s “best play-action passer,” and that his accuracy and [more]
The Texans presumably have a plan in place when it comes to their handling of quarterback Deshaun Watson. They apparently have not shared it with new coach David Culley. Or, perhaps, they don’t trust him to not blurt it out during a press conference. As a result, Culley is getting regularly grilled about the status [more]
The champion's critics may be disappointed to learn that his "no-frills approach" passes muster.
Rhamondre Stevenson displayed some of his trademark physicality at New England Patriots training camp.
Since when are silver and bronze worth as much as gold? Come on, United States.
Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is already tearing things up in Dallas Cowboys training camp.
On Saturday the Giants signed veteran center Joe Looney, and he appeared to be fitting in right away, getting plenty of work on the second-team offensive line. But now Looney is done. Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports that Looney is retiring. Looney, who will turn 31 this month, had spent the last five years in [more]
Before the Lions’ first padded practice on Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell shared a story from his first training camp as a player that involved him getting in a fight on the first play of practice. Campbell said the point of the story wasn’t that he was looking for players to fight during Lions practice, [more]
With Colts quarterback Carson Wentz sidelined potentially 12 weeks following surgery to remove a loose bone in his left foot, there’s been a lot of speculation that Indianapolis could trade for Nick Foles. Currently, Foles is the third-string quarterback in Chicago. But Foles and Reich won Super Bowl LII together with the Eagles, when Reich [more]
The sobbing from 200-meter favorite Noah Lyles had little to do with the bronze medal. The tears the American sprinter shed Wednesday night were for his brother, Josephus, who had the original dream of being at the Olympics and didn't make the team. Like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka before him, Lyles was unapologetic as he broached the subject of mental health, and the way it impacts athletes and the public in general.
Joe Burrow had a rough outing in the first day in pads.
Which Steelers players are you most wanting to watch on Thursday?
When the Eagles traded quarterback Carson Wentz to Indianapolis, they hoped to get a first-round draft pick back. That is now looking less likely. Under the terms of the trade, the Eagles need Wentz to stay healthy and play a lot for them to get the Colts’ 2022 first-round pick. With Wentz out a reported [more]
When Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ issues with the organization came to light this offseason, there was a particular focus on his feelings about General Manager Brian Gutekunst. One report indicated that Rodgers wanted Gutekunst fired and another said he referred to Gutekunst as “Jerry Krause” in text messages. Krause was the G.M. of the Chicago [more]
Lessons never stop in the NBA, and the Warriors learned a hard one in the failure of the Alen Smailagic experiment.