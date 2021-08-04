Dr. Allen Sills shares how the COVID-19 vaccine helps prevent severe cases

Associated Press

The sobbing from 200-meter favorite Noah Lyles had little to do with the bronze medal. The tears the American sprinter shed Wednesday night were for his brother, Josephus, who had the original dream of being at the Olympics and didn't make the team. Like Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka before him, Lyles was unapologetic as he broached the subject of mental health, and the way it impacts athletes and the public in general.