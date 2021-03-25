Dr. Allen Sills discusses NFL's offseason COVID-19 protocols
NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills discusses NFL's offseason COVID-19 protocols. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Brunson said little, but he did most of the effective fighting and won the bout going away.
Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.
The tantrum, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world number 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat. A verbal abuse penalty on set point then cost him the first set and Pospisil launched into an expletive-laden tirade against Gaudenzi, who he said had been "screaming" at him in a meeting on Tuesday for "trying to unite the players".
UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley gave his prediction for the upcoming boxing match between Ben Askren and YouTube sensation Jake Paul. Askren has an impressive grappling and combat sports resume. He's an Olympian in freestyle wrestling, a two-time NCAA Division I National Champion wrestler, and the former Bellator MMA and ONE FC welterweight champion. He retired from mixed martial arts in October 2019 after losing to Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162. Paul has a 2-0 record as a professional boxer, winning both bouts by knockout. O'Malley was asked about the April 17 boxing match during Wednesday's UFC 260 Media Day. He's excited for the bout and hopes to somehow be in attendance. Hear what "Sugar" had to say about the match-up. TRENDING > Champion boxer Claressa Shields talks to Joe Rogan about transition to MMA (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The Nets are now missing Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Landry Shamet for their upcoming three-game road trip.
The Kyle Lowry trade market is all over the place Thursday morning as the NBA trade deadline is just hours away. By Adam Hermann
Yuzuru Hanyu outscored Nathan Chen in the world figure skating championships short program, looking to beat the American for the first time in three years.
All the news, rumors and deals before the 2021 NBA trade deadline on Thursday.
The Sixers finally made a move Thursday, but the biggest name is still out there in Kyle Lowry - and Philly's interest in the vet point guard seems to be drifting elsewhere. By Adam Hermann
In his third mock draft, ESPN's Mel Kiper gives the Baltimore Ravens LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. in the 2021 NFL draft for the third time
Savannah Country Day golfer Reed Lotter is no stranger to Deer Creek Golf Course. He's set to play with pros in the Club Car Championship.
Returning Miesha Tate is not just itching to compete, she wants to become UFC women's bantamweight champion again.
Do the Cincinnati Bengals have a specific draft target in mind?
The Boston Celtics reportedly have acquired Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier before the NBA trade deadline. Here's what C's fans need to know about the team's new addition.
The New York Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with former Houston Texans guard Zach Fulton.
The Packers haven't been active in free agency, but bargains could be available soon. We highlighted a few interesting possibilities.
Will LeBron James' injury cause the Lakers to be players at the 2021 NBA trade deadline? And what will be ripple effect for other teams?
The 49ers have worked to stabilize their offensive line, re-signing left tackle Trent Williams to a monster contract and bringing in center Alex Mack. Mack played under San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland and Atlanta, which is part of why the 35-year-old veteran wanted to join San Francisco. And while Williams has garnered [more]
There continues to be no direct evidence of receiver Larry Fitzgerald‘s plans for 2021. The circumstantial evidence points to a possible jump to Tampa Bay, and a chance to cap his career with a Super Bowl win. First, the door seems to be closed on Fitzgerald in Arizona. The signing of receiver A.J. Green, which [more]
US seeds Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy were among the upset losers in Wednesday's opening group matches at the WGC Match Play Championship.