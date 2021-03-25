Dr. Allen Sills: COVID-19 vaccine 'not mandatory' for NFL players, staff

Dr. Sills: COVID-19 vaccine 'not mandatory' for NFL players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Millions of people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in hopes to return to a normal life. Sports fans, too, have been getting the vaccine — as well as tickets — to stadiums that are set to open at 20 percent capacity this season.

While vaccinations are on the rise, the NFL has decided that the vaccine will not be mandatory for its players, according to NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills.

Here is Dr. Allen Sills saying the COVID-19 vaccine will not be mandatory for players. pic.twitter.com/IKKxvGnBln — Judy Battista (@judybattista) March 25, 2021

"The NFL and the NFL Players Association have no intention of making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for players, coaches or staff," Dr. Sills said Thursday on the NFL Network.

Dr. Sills states the precautions the NFL wants to take to protect its players, saying that getting more information on the vaccine is key.

"What we are focusing on is education," he said. "We want everyone to have the facts and we believe this is an important step forward."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that Soldier Field will first be open to Chicago Fire FC and its fans for the Fire's home opener on April 17.

If COVID numbers decrease, we could hopefully see Bears fans in attendance by fall.

