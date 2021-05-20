Dr. Allen Sills on how CDC mask guidelines might affect NFL teams this offseason

The Telegraph

Tyson Fury has been warned he has a week to save his £200 million fight with Anthony Joshua as the British heavyweight faces a pay-out running into eight figures to keep the fight alive. The undisputed title fight, set for August 14 in Saudi Arabia, is on the brink of collapse after Deontay Wilder won his civil arbitration case for a trilogy fight with Fury, which has been ordered to take place by September 15. Fury’s team must now strike a deal with Wilder to step aside - which could run to tens of millions of dollars - with an insider telling Telegraph Sport that they will have “about a week to settle the case”. That was echoed by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn who warned that the clock is ticking for Fury’s legal team to clear this major obstacle. “We can’t wait around,” Hearn said today. “We had a deal in place with Tyson Fury and we were told the arbitration wouldn’t be an issue, that we could move on with this fight. “They were wrong and that’s on them, that's their responsibility and their problem. We hope they can solve that problem, but we have to look after ourselves and Anthony Joshua. “We have to maintain the position of unified world champion, and those talks will continue and we want to be in a position by the end of this week to know, are we fighting Tyson Fury or are we moving forward with another option.” The latest twist in the super fight was delivered on Monday night after arbitrator Daniel Weinstein, a retired federal judge with previous experience in dealing with boxing cases, ruled in favour of Wilder in a civil action against Fury. Wilder claims he was owed a rematch by Fury under the terms of their deal for their contest on February 22, 2020.