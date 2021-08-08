Dr. Agus, CBS News medical contributor, answers new COVID questions
CBS News medical contributor Dr. Agus joins "CBS Weekend News" to discuss children returning to school, potential shut downs and booster shots for COVID vaccines.
John Eyers, 42, who ran triathlons and was a mountain climber, did not get the COVID-19 vaccine because he "felt that he would be ok."
During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past
A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.
Obesity and excess weight has been linked in previous studies to a higher risk of certain cancers, and a new study in the journal PLOS Medicine suggests higher amounts of body fat can increase your chances of developing cancers of the digestive system as well.Researchers looked at data from a large database called the U.K. Biobank, which collects information on individuals' genetic predisposition to disease and the influence of environmental factors on health. They assessed whether genetic predi
Last year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally went on as the pandemic raged, despite criticism from heath experts. This year's promises to be even bigger.
Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five mill
Every day, an army of medical professionals in Florida goes to battle with the coronavirus pandemic. After a year, the fight is taking its toll.
“The wealthiest country on earth with the greatest resources can’t convince its citizens to take the medicine that will make this thing go away.”
Not only do we have to save ourselves and our families. We also have to protect our hospitals. [Opinion]
To get rid of persisting Lyme disease symptoms, patients sometimes pay as much as $100,000 for controversial treatments not covered by insurance.
Lyme disease cases are skyrocketing year after year, and its symptoms can range from mild to devastating. An expert shares how to prevent it.
Kansas City’s recent COVID-19 headlines: Garth Brooks has concerns about Arrowhead Stadium concert, KU employees worried about the healthcare crisis, Rep. Sharice Davids has COVID-19.
Marquis Davis, 28, was hospitalized after catching COVID-19. "He said, 'Bae, I'm going to get the vaccine when I get out of here,'" Davis's wife said.
The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities. The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer. The Biden administration has stated that the federal government will not mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.
When it comes to getting enough sleep, both quality and quantity matter. While at least a third of Americans are not getting the recommended amount of at least seven hours of sleep a night, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even fewer are sleeping well. The person sleeping next to you could be why. Sleeping alongside one's partner may be sacrosanct - and not doing so may be perceived by some as a relationship on the rocks - but for others, it simply comes down to wanti
Full FDA approval for vaccines could come this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. That could lead more businesses to mandate shots. Latest COVID-19 news.
The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. It is striking unvaccinated populations in many countries and has proven capable of infecting a higher proportion of vaccinated people than its predecessors.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he disagrees with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) executive order barring mask mandates in schools, adding that "the local officials should have control" over the decision.The big picture: “Politicians should not kind of carte blanche accept what the public health doctor says," Cassidy told host Dana Bash. "But they shouldn't just gratuitously ignore it either."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with
Whether you're keeping your antibiotics away from sources of light or stashing your insulin in the fridge, many people are intimately aware of just how important it is to ensure that their life sustaining medications are properly stored. Unfortunately, the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) is now advising individuals who've been prescribed one particular medication to stop taking it after discovering that improper storage conditions may mean it poses a serious health risk to users. Read on to
Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a chief advisor to President Joe Biden, recently said that he believes Americans will see a "flood" of additional vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers its full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking to the editorial board of USA Today last week, Fauci predicted that the expected FDA approval would give institutions and governments more leeway to implement suc