DPS approves new athletics positions, potential return of Stivers football

May 30—In a special meeting Wednesday, the Dayton Public Schools board of education approved a restructuring of the athletics department and the potential revival of football at Stivers.

"While the board of education did approve the superintendent's recommendation of a restructuring to the athletics department, it is highly unlikely that Stivers will have a football team for the 24-25 school year," superintendent David Lawrence said in a statement. "We are in ongoing discussions about potentially bringing back Stivers football, and will keep all families informed about that process."

Beginning next year, DPS will have two associate directors of athletics, five athletic coordinators and a "chief of athletics" but no one with the title, "director of athletics."

That plan was chosen over one that called for two association directors of athletics, a director of athletics and academics, a chief of athletics and two athletic coordinators.

For the school year coming to an end, the district budgeted for four associate athletics directors, one executive director of athletics and one athletics coordinator.

Stivers athletics has a rich history, including producing one of the first Ohio high school basketball dynasties.

The Tigers won three straight boys basketball state titles behind star big man Bill Hosket Sr., and they also took home the title in 1924, the second year the OHSAA held a state tournament.

Harry Wilhelm coached the first championship team while Floyd Stahl mentored the Hosket teams.

Stahl went on to become a successful baseball and basketball coach at Ohio State, where he was also a football assistant coach and administrator.

The early Stivers football teams also produced several NFL players, thanks in no small part to the presence of the Dayton Triangles, an early pro team that was one of the founding members of the league.

According to the Dayton City League Varsity Club website, the Tigers won seven city league titles in football and claim two mythical national championships (1924 and '25).

They've also enjoyed a recent run of success in boys basketball that included a league title in 2019 and district championship.