DP World Tour removes Patrick Reed from Genesis Scottish Open field

ADARE, Ireland – Patrick Reed’s bid to play this week’s Genesis Scottish Open appears over following a decision by the DP World Tour to bar the American from playing the event.

The DP World Tour fined each of its members who joined LIV Golf about $105,000 and denied them access to the Scottish Open as well as the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, which are co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour.

“Patrick Reed has been withdrawn from the entry list for the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club,” a statement from a DP World Tour spokesperson said.

Reed – who was suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour last week for defying the circuit’s regulations and playing the LIV Golf event in Portland, Oregon – is a lifetime member of the European tour and had hoped to play this week’s event, which precedes The Open.

A group of 16 European tour members who have joined LIV Golf sent a letter to the circuit’s chief executive Keith Pelley and its board members last week threatening legal action if the tour didn’t rescind the fines and allow them to play the Scottish Open.