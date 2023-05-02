DP World Tour preparing for LIV rebels to resign memberships

British golfer Ian Poulter reacts during a press conference at the LIV Golf Invitational golf tournament at Stonehill Golf Course in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok, Thailand - Shutterstock/Rungori Yongrit

The DP World Tour is anticipating some of Europe’s Ryder Cup legends to resign their memberships imminently in the latest unprecedented upheaval in the LIV Golf controversy.

The likes of Ian Poulter and Sergio García have until Wednesday to pay the £100,000 fines imposed by the Tour after they broke the circuit’s rules in appearing in the breakaway league’s opening event last year without official permission.

The row resulted in Poulter and other rebels obtaining an injuction that stayed the financial penalty and allowed the golfers to keep competing on the Tour until a tribunal was heard. Last month, the judgment sided with the Tour, giving the green light for sanctions to be issued.

The immediate action was for the initial fines to be paid in 30 days with the deadline set for May 3. It should not be a surprise if the monies are deposited by the top-named defectors, but that they also hand in their cards as a form of protest against the Tour’s leading officials.

None of the players would comment when approached by Telegraph Sport on Tuesday, but is understood they are not willing to be drawn into a lengthy dispute that would see them fined retrospectively for the 12 LIV events in which they have appeared since the first $25 million tournament in St Albans last June.

There has been speculation that the likes of Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson – the Swede who was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy when joining the Saudi-funded series last July – could be hit with fines up to £1 million each, although sources within Wentworth insist that no decisions have been taken and that such draconian measures would be “unrealistic”.

A complex situation is yet further muddied by the fact that these former Tour stalwarts hold honorary memberships and have other exemptions which could mean that they remain eligible to be involved not only on Tour events but also the Ryder Cup, regardless of how unlikely the latter seems.

The Tour is due to hold a players meeting at the Italian Open on Wednesday in which the ever-escalating issue is sure to be discussed. The irony is that the Marco Simone Golf Club is the Rome venue where the Ryder Cup is taking place in September.