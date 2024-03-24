The DP World Tour asked players to name other golfers based on emojis and the results are hilarious

The social media team for the DP World Tour has done it again.

From angry golfers to the worst pro-am partner ever, the content team for the European-based tour has delivered hilarious videos for years and another dropped on Sunday.

At the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, seven players – Richard Mansell, Johannes Veerman, Shane Lowry, Guido Migliozzi, Dale Whitnell, Shubhankar Sharma, James Morrison – were asked to name other professional golfers just based on emojis.

Some of the answers were pretty easy to figure out, while others were rather difficult. How many did you get right?

Asking golfers to name other golfers through emojis 🤔#PorscheSingaporeClassic pic.twitter.com/so7kUs5O7w — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek