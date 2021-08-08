Dozens more COVID-19 cases reported overnight, vaccine clinics scheduled

Aug. 7—Two area emergency rooms are closed due to the rising surge in COVID-19, with dozens more cases of the virus reported in Hunt County overnight .

Hunt Regional Healthcare announced that due to a "critical COVID-19 surge" the Hunt Regional Emergency Medical Center at Commerce is temporarily closed. The closure was scheduled to begin at midnight Friday, with a goal to reopen by the end of August. Anyone with an emergency is asked to call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency room in Greenville or Quinlan.

Texas Health Hospital Rockwall's North ER was also scheduled to close at midnight Friday to allow members of the medical team to transfer to the hospital's main campus on Horizon Road to provide care related to the pandemic.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Saturday morning Hunt County had 5,769 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 31 patients since Friday, with 1,083 probable cases, six more than had been reported one day earlier.

The state agency reported Hunt County had 182 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Hunt County had 6,540 estimated recoveries of the virus, 20 more than was reported Friday.

There were 312 active cases of the virus reported in Hunt County Saturday, 17 more than had been reported Wednesday.

The surge in COVID-19 cases is also being reported across the region.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E, a 19-county region of North Texas, which includes Hunt County, reported 2,013 patients were in hospital beds with COVID-19 as of Thursday, which accounted for 23.62% of the 8,522 patients hospitalized due to the virus across Texas.

The hospitals in Trauma Service Area E reported that as of Thursday, 12.41% of all hospitalized patients in the region were due to COVID-19, compared to 8.03% on July 27.

The total number patients hospitalized locally with the virus was not available Saturday.

The Greenville Independent School District and Carevide are providing four additional opportunities this week to allow anyone 12 years old and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the upcoming school year.

—Carevide Greenville will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and the clinics are open to the public, including GISD students, teachers and families.

The clinics are scheduled 4-7 p.m. Monday at Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road, 5:30 — 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Travis Elementary/Sixth Grade Center, 3201 Stanford Street, 5-7 p.m. Wednesday Greenville Middle School, (3611 Texas Street and 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Greenville High School

Those wishing to register or who may want additional information can visit https://bit.ly/3BVE93S