Dozens Injured in Early Morning Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv

Dozens of people were injured in Kyiv early on Wednesday, December 13, after fragments from intercepted Russian missiles fell on the city, officials said.

Beginning around 3 am, Russian forces fired at least 10 missiles and launched 10 Shahed-136 bomb-laden drones at Kyiv, the city’s military administration and mayor said on Wednesday morning.

By 9 am, more than 50 people were reported injured with at least 20 in hospital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

One resident of Kyiv told Storyful that the explosions began before air raid signals had been activated, common when high-speed ballistic missiles are fired. It was not immediately clear what type of ballistic missiles were fired, but the Air Force reported that all 10 had been intercepted, along with the drones.

Presidential advisor Andriy Yermak said Russia may have used S-400 air defense systems to launch 48N6 surface-to-air missiles, and that the target was critical infrastructure.

State broadcaster Suspilne reported that a water pipe was damaged in the Dnipro district on Kyiv’s left bank, and 17 people had to be rescued from a nearby high-rise building when missile debris hit an apartment.

The State Emergency Service said five people with disabilities and seven children were evacuated from the building. A guard inside a nearby kindergarten was not injured, Interior Minister Ihor Klitshko said, but the facade was heavily damaged.

More damage was reported in the nearby Darnytski and Desnyan districts, and the KMVA said debris fell into an open area of the Holosiivskyi district. Credit: Ihor Klymenko via Storyful