Dozens held as police prevent Italian attack on Albania fans at Euros

Police officers stand in the fan block prior to the start of the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania at the Dortmund stadium. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Dozens of Italy fans were detained on Saturday as German police prevented them from attacking a group of Albania fans ahead of the nations' Euro 2024 match.

"More than 50 people have been taken into police custody to check on further measures," Dortmund police said.

The local Ruhr Nachrichten paper said that the group of high-risk Italy fans was observed by police which intervened when they started to arm and mask themselves for an attack on around 30 Albania fans.

Apart from this incident police spoke of "tens of thousands of peaceful football fans who created an international atmosphere in the city."

Germany has a big security operation in place for the month-long Euros. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has said that 22,000 officers are safeguarding the tournament every day.