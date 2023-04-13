Make it a dozen: Messiah Mickens gets offered by Rutgers football

One of the top underclassmen in the nation was offered by Rutgers football this week. Messiah Mickens, off a strong freshman season, now has 12 offers from Power Five programs.

Mickens was offered by Rutgers on Monday during a visit to the Big Ten program.

A class of 2026 recruit, Mickens plays for Trinity High School (Camp Hill, PA). He holds an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Duke, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Syracuse among others. The offer from Rutgers now represents his twelfth Power Five offer.

He tweeted about the offer on Monday, tagging Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and running backs coac Damiere Shaw:

Last season, Mickens had 1,161 yards of total offense (961 rushing yards), averaging 7.8 yards per carry. He also had 18 touchdowns as a freshman.

Story continues

Related

For Rutgers football offensive lineman Tyler Needham, this spring is marked by growth

On the defensive side of the ball, playing in the secondary, he had 25 total tackles.

Trinity finished the season 10-5.

Related

For four-star Rowan Byrne, latest trip to Rutgers football had him 'feel at home'

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire