A dozen last-minute NBA Draft withdrawals who will boost their teams next season

We know that Kofi Cockburn of Illinois, Marcus Carr of Minnesota and Kevin Obanor of Oral Roberts pulled out of the NBA Draft before the July 7 deadline and placed their names in the transfer portal.

Here’s a list of 12 last-minute key draft withdrawals who are returning to their schools for the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Max Abmas (Oral Roberts): The 6-foot-1 guard averaged 24.5 points per game last season in leading ORU to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Abmas scored 29 points in the team’s upset of Ohio State in the first round of the tourney. He scored 26 against Florida and 25 against Arkansas in the Golden Eagles’ next two games.

Johnny Juzang (UCLA): The former Kentucky guard was one of the stars of last year’s Big Dance. As a sophomore, the 6-6 guard scored 20-or-more points in five of six tournament games as the Bruins went from the First Four to the Final Four. Juzang scored 28 points in UCLA’s East Region finals win over Michigan. He scored 27 points in UCLA’s 93-90 overtime loss in an epic national semifinal game.

Cody Riley (UCLA): As a junior, the 6-9 forward from Kansas City, Kan., averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He also shot 53.8 percent from the floor. Riley had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the Bruins’ Final Four overtime loss to Gonzaga.

Scotty Pippen Jr. (Vanderbilt): As a sophomore, the 6-1 Pippen was the lone bright light in a tough Commodores’ season. The son of the NBA Hall of Famer averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 assists per game. Pippen scored 30-or-more points in three games, including 36 at Cincinnati.

Hunter Dickinson (Michigan): As a freshman, the 7-1 center played a huge role in helping the Wolverines to the Elite Eight. Dickinson averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. He shot 59.8 percent from the floor. He was held to 11 points and two rebounds in Michigan’s 51-49 NCAA Tournament loss to UCLA.

Remy Martin (Kansas): The 6-foot guard has averaged 19.1 points per game each of the last two seasons at Arizona State, but will play for the Jayhawks in 2021-22. Martin averaged 3.7 assists last season. He had a stretch of eight straight games last season in which he scored 20-or-more points.

Isaiah Mobley (USC): The 6-10 center opted not to follow his brother Evan into the NBA Draft. Mobley averaged 9.9 points and 7.3 rebounds last season for the Trojans. He had 19 points and seven rebounds in USC’s loss to Gonzaga in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region finals.

Marcus Bagley (Arizona State): The younger brother of former Duke star Marvin Bagley averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds as a freshman for the Sun Devils. A 6-8 forward, Bagley needs to improve on his 38.7 percent shooting from the floor.

Ron Harper Jr. (Rutgers): As a junior, the 6-6 forward averaged 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds last season for the Scarlet Knights. Harper, the son of five-time NBA champion Ron Harper, scored 28 points in Rutgers’ upset win over Illinois last December.

Terrence Shannon (Texas Tech): As a sophomore, Shannon averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders. Shannon scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 68-66 loss to Arkansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kendric Davis (SMU): The 5-11 guard from Houston averaged 19 points and 7.6 assists per game last season for the Mustangs. The senior-to-be scored 35 points against Cincinnati in the AAC Tournament last season.

Tyson Etienne (Wichita State): As a sophomore, the 6-2 guard averaged 16.3 points a game last season for the Shockers. Etienne shot 39.2 percent from three-point range.

