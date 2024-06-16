Doyle and Lynch take World Cup gold in double sculls

Doyle and Lynch were racing together for the first time since April [Getty Images]

Ireland's Philip Doyle and Daire Lynch laid down a big pre-Olympic marker by claiming gold in the men's double sculls in the third World Cup regatta in Poznan.

They beat the defending Olympic champions France in the process.

After missing the Lucerne World Cup three weeks ago because of injury, Doyle and Lynch went to Poznan for some much-needed racing before Paris as they had not competed since the first World Cup in April.

They went out from the start with the French and trailed only the fast-starting Polish double at the halfway mark, before making their move in the third 500m of the race.

They surged ahead and comfortably held off the fast-finishing Germans and New Zealanders with the French languishing in fifth.

This was the final World Cup before the Paris Olympics.

"You're learning every race, you're learning new things, that we know will work and don't work.

“Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you get it wrong and try and hold on when you get the speed," explained Doyle.

His partner Daire Lynch added: "It's different to usual because we normally come from the back, so when we're up there we're a bit shocked. It was good that we could keep going towards the end.

"Since World Cup I we've had a good long block. We missed World Cup II so maybe we've got a bit fitter. We've spent a lot of time on the bikes too so maybe the aerobic systems have got better, but maybe tactics too."