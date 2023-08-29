Doyel: Purdue football will win by playing with precision of coach Ryan Walters

WEST LAFAYETTE – The first news conference of the rest of his life is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., and new Purdue football coach Ryan Walters walks into the room at precisely 11. Seeing how the 2023 Purdue football team debuts Saturday against Fresno State, this the first football Monday news conference of Walters’ tenure. He’s not trying to make an impression or send a message. This is just who he is: precise.

The way he smiles, for example. It’s a small movement, just enough to convey the emotion, like the time he was asked Monday if there were “any burning questions you want answered” Saturday.

Walters paused, briefly, then answered.

“No,” he said, followed by the smallest of smiles and not a word more.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters coaches players during Purdue football practice, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

For the 100th season of Purdue football at Ross-Ade Stadium, capacity has been enlarged from last season’s 60,716. How much bigger is it, with the south end zone now enclosed? Nobody’s saying. Purdue’s official game notes for this week lists the capacity at “XX,XXX.” On purpose, I'm saying.

The official number will be released Tuesday, but on Monday I’m asking Walters if he knows the new capacity. Not looking for him to spill it. Just: Do you know the number?

“I don’t know that number,” he said, small smile. “I think there’s some people in this room who do know that number, but I don’t.”

Why not? Does that fall outside your realm of need-to-know information?

“I haven’t asked,” he says. “I’m sure if I asked, they would share that information.”

So, I’m saying, you think you have a hook-up within the program? Now I’m just teasing the guy. He gets it, even if fans who weren’t there — but they’re on Twitter, and they’re angry! — do not.

He laughs.

“I think so,” he says.

The exchange is revealing, maybe about both of us. Think what you want about the way I talk to coaches, but know this about Purdue football coach Ryan Walters: He is measured in all things — we’ll see if that changes on game day — and has reasons for everything he does, everything he says, everything he knows.

"Going to be pretty damn good”

This Purdue football team could be really good, and that’s not just me saying it. That’s the Purdue coach. Here’s what Ryan Walters said after a recent practice:

“I’ve learned that when we’re paying attention to the details,” he was saying, “we’re going to be pretty damn good.”

Catch that part about the details? Teams tend to take on the personality of their coach. The Boilers under Darrell Hazell were clueless, and under Jeff Brohm they rode gigantic emotional waves. If the 2023 Purdue football team is as detail-oriented as its coach — if Purdue plays with Walters' painstaking precision — it’ll win a lot of games. Winning systems are in place on both sides of the ball, and the talent is here.

Take the offense. Coordinator Graham Harrell has brought the “Air Raid” offense of his mentor, Mike Leach. And the quarterback, Texas transfer Hudson Card? He was among country’s top-rated players as a high school senior in 2020, and when the Longhorns played him and cut him loose, he produced.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1), Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Kyle Adams (19) and Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Bennett Meredith (18) run a drill during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

Walters spoke gaudily about Card, and if this isn't clear, he doesn’t oversell things. He knows what he knows and speaks only to that, and here’s what he knows about his redshirt junior QB:

“If he plays the way he has played in practice, spring ball and through fall camp, you’ll see a guy who’s extremely accurate with a big arm who throws a catchable ball,” Walters said. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s one of the best I’ve been around in person, and I’m excited to see (Card) play.”

The defense will be running Walters’ signature scheme from Illinois, which led the country in scoring defense last season with Walters as coordinator. It’s a system that plays extra defensive ends and safeties and uses unorthodox post-snap movement to surprise the quarterback.

Put it together, and Purdue’s 2023 season seems awfully promising. The Boilers (8-6) played in the Big Ten title game and a Jan. 2 bowl last season. What should fans expect this season?

“I don’t really know,” Walters said. “(My expectation) is only for our players and how they prepare and how they practice and how they’ll play. The fans’ reaction based on what we accomplish or the product we put on the field will be fair.”

Purdue definitely will be damn different

Whatever happens in the 136th season of Purdue football, it’ll be different.

New staff, obviously, but it’s more than that. Walters and Co. changed the positions of several prominent players, moving a guard to tackle (Marcus Mbow) and a tackle to guard (Mahamane Moussa), a receiver to running back (Tyrone Tracy of Decatur Central) and an outside linebacker to the inside (Gianni Karlaftis). The top four cornerbacks are all additions from the transfer portal, and the linebackers aren’t even called linebackers anymore. They’re called “Buck” and “Fox,” and I’m not sure which one is Nic Scourton. Still trying to get this straight:

Purdue had a 260-pound freshman defensive last season named Nic Caraway.

Purdue has a 280-pound sophomore outside linebacker — a Buck or a Fox, actually — named Nic Scourton.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Ryan Walters watches during Purdue football practice, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

And he’s the same person! Scourton, who took his father’s name recently, turned 19 just this week but was named one of five team captains. One of the best players coming out of Texas in 2022, Scourton is going to be special. Same goes for two true freshmen from the Indianapolis area, gigantic outside linebacker Will Heldt of Carmel (6-6, 250) and physical receiver Jaron Tibbs of Cathedral (6-3, 210).

Heldt and Tibbs are among a handful of true freshmen positioned to play this season — cornerback Derrick Rogers Jr. is another — and when Walters was asked about a depth chart with so few freshmen, he did what he does: He said what he thinks, he said it sparingly, and he doesn’t care what anyone thinks about it.

“I’m not going to play any freshman to appease anybody,” Walters said. “Your spot on the depth chart isn’t owned. It’s rented, and the rent is due every day.”

The man has high expectations and broaches no nonsense. You can see Purdue football being in really good hands with Ryan Walters. In fact, I wouldn’t put it past the Boilermakers, playing in their XX,XXX-seat stadium, to win the Big Ten title by the year XXXX.

