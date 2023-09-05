Doyel: LB Isaiah Land on wrong side of Colts locker room – next to Anthony Richardson? Hmm.

INDIANAPOLIS – To understand this story, you have to understand the Indianapolis Colts’ locker room. The layout, I’m saying. It’s oval-shaped, with each locker aimed toward the center of the room. With me so far?

Good, because this is a story about Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Maybe.

Walk into the locker room from the main hallway, and the set-up is obvious. Offensive players on the left. Defensive players on the right. Special teamers in the back, in the shadows, in that part of the locker room you don’t talk about.

Not really, but this much is true: Special teamers are in the back, in the small curve of the oval.

With me so far? OK, then check this out. The left is for offensive players, remember? Been that way since the Colts updated their locker room in 2018. Quarterbacks are in the middle left, between the offensive linemen and receivers. Where are the running backs? Nobody cares. The position doesn’t matter anymore.

Speaking of Jonathan Taylor, his locker was empty on Monday. Well, not empty of practice clothes. Just empty of Jonathan Taylor. He was probably somewhere on social media, rehabbing those hurt feelings.

Focus.

Aug 24, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Offense on the left, defense on the right. This being my first look at the locker room of the 2023 Indianapolis Colts, I find Anthony Richardson’s locker. Hoping, honestly, they’d moved the quarterbacks to another part of the room. Or at least, they’d moved their starter. I’m not the most superstitious of people, but I was hoping to find Richardson’s locker far, far from the spot where Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan once lockered.

Feel me?

Alas, Richardson’s locker is with the other QB’s, between the offensive line and receivers. To his left, as you face the lockers, are linemen Braden Smith, Bernhard Raimann, Quenton Nelson, Will Fries, Danny Pinter, Ryan Kelly and Blake Freeland.

Then there’s Richardson.

To his right, as you’re facing the lockers, are reserve QB’s Gardner Minshew II and Sam Ehlinger.

But next to Ehlinger, between him and Richardson, is someone else. It’s not a quarterback. Not an offensive lineman either. Not an offensive player at all!

It’s Isaiah Land. He plays linebacker, the only defensive player on the left side of this gigantic room. And he just happens to have the locker next to franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson?

You’re right: There’s a story here, and I’m on it.

The Indianapolis Colts Arlington Hambright (64) stretches with the team at the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp, held at Grand Park on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Westfield Ind.

Arlington Hambright is a heck of a name

First, a detour.

Look, the guy’s name is Arlington Hambright. No, he’s not a member of English Parliament. Not an actor from the 1950s. Not a member of the finer class of people, what some would call the noblesse oblige.

Not that Arlington Hambright isn’t a fine person. At this moment he’s one of my favorite Colts. Why? Because he didn’t ignore me Monday when I asked about having the name Arlington Hambright.

“I was bullied a little,” he says.

Same here, I’m telling him. I heard it all: Gregg Peg Leg, Gregg the Egg, Gregg Pull This Leg. But enough about me.

Hambright says his name has caused two issues: One, whenever someone’s looking at his driver’s license – maybe he gets pulled over a lot, what do I know? – they assume he’s from the town of Arlington. Maybe Texas, maybe Virginia, maybe it doesn’t matter.

“I have to tell them, ‘Naw, that’s my name,’” he says.

The other issue? Go back to kindergarten, when we learned to spell our first two words: Our name.

Imagine your name being “Arlington Hambright.”

“That’s nine letters each!” Hambright’s practically shouting, and can you see why he’s among my favorite Colts? You ask me, he should be starting at … whatever position he plays. He wears No. 64, so he’s probably an offensive lineman. I could check, but I won’t because now Hambright’s telling me the cool story of his cool name.

Turns out his aunt named him. His mom tried, but she kept coming up with lame ideas – probably tried to name the poor kid “Gregg” – and finally opened the process to family members. Her sister suggested “Arlington,” which means “noble town.”

“My aunt told me that story,” Hambright’s telling me Monday. “And right then the Colts called.”

Wait, what?

“It’s wild, right?” Hambright’s saying. “We’re texting, and my aunt is telling me about my name, and that’s when the Colts called to tell me they got me.”

This was Sept. 1, 2022. The Colts had claimed Hambright off waivers from the New England Patriots. He was a zero-star recruit from Belleville, Mich., who played two years of junior college, then at Oklahoma State, then Colorado. That’s all my information about the man with the NFL’s most debonair name.

Now let’s get back to the one defensive player – the only defensive player – on the offensive side of the Colts’ locker room. And let’s find out why linebacker Isaiah Land is there, directly next to Anthony Richardson.

Why is Isaiah Land next to Anthony Richardson in Colts locker room?

Before the Colts opened their locker room to local reporters Monday, they gave us 10 minutes with coach Shane Steichen in the interview room. Knowing I was about to get my first look at the locker room, hoping I’d see Anthony Richardson’s locker located somewhere else – anywhere else – than where the Colts had placed their last five QB flameouts, I asked Steichen about the locker room. Specifically, I’m wondering, do you have much input in the way it’s laid out in there?

“Sure,” he said. “A lot of stuff, that’s part of being a head coach. All those little details, the ins and outs of the locker room, what’s going up in the building … all those little details you didn’t have to worry about when you were a position coach or coordinator.”

So here’s what we know: Steichen has a hand in the locker room layout. The offensive side of the room has one defensive player. And that one player is next to Anthony Richardson. Am I repeating myself? Well maybe if you paid closer attention I wouldn’t have … sorry.

The Colts’ public relations department can’t help me. Isaiah Land was here earlier in the day, they’re telling me, but he’s gone. Same with Anthony Richardson. My guy on the Colts’ PR staff, name withheld to protect the innocent – OK, it was Hayden – tells me he thinks there’s nothing to The Isaiah Land Locker Story (emphasis mine) beyond the obvious:

The Colts claimed Land off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. When he got here the next day, there weren’t many open lockers. The equipment staff found one over there next to Richardson.

I’m nodding, but thinking there’s just no way. Also, something has just occurred to me:

Why was the locker next to Richardson empty? Who had it last? My guy with the Colts’ PR, name withheld for his sake – last name: Clark – doesn’t know.

I know who’ll know: Sam Ehlinger. Land is between Richardson and Ehlinger, you know? Sam will know who was lockering next to him before Land got here. So I point to Land’s locker and ask him: Who was here before Land?

“Pitt,” he says, and now the story is really juicy.

Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts’ leading receiver, their only proven wideout, was lockering next to Richardson? Last year he was down the way with the rest of the receivers. Someone moved him next to Richardson this season? You’ve got to hand it to Shane Steichen. Smart like a serpent, that guy.

So why did Pitt change lockers last week? That’s what I’m asking Ehlinger. Is there beef between him and Richardson?

Sam’s smiling at me, the way you smile at someone who means well but isn’t very smart.

“He just wanted to be with the receivers,” Sam says, “so he moved back.”

Sure enough, Pittman’s No. 11 is next to Ashton Dulin, Alec Pierce and Isaiah McKenzie.

But why is Land here now? That’s what I’m asking Sam. Now I’m scrambling for reasons: Richardson and Land are rookies. Both played college ball in Florida (Richardson at Florida, Land at FAMU). Both are 6-4 and ridiculous athletes. Anything there? That’s what I’m asking Sam.

“Here’s what I think is the reason,” he says, and leans closer. “I think it’s because this locker was available.”

More details on this important story to come.

