Doyel: Butler AD Barry Collier was crying during the national anthem. I asked him why

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Before Purdue’s win against North Carolina State in the Final Four, they played the national anthem at State Farm Arena. Of course they did. From my specific seat, looking over at the U.S. flag, Barry Collier was in my line of sight. Collier, the former Butler basketball coach and retiring athletic director, is on the NCAA’s Division I men’s basketball committee, and as such has a seat at the scorer’s table. So anyway, I can’t help but notice something:

He’s crying.

He’s wiping his eyes and coughing and wiping his eyes some more and it’s just the most touching thing you ever saw. So now, two days later, before the NCAA final Monday night, I’m finding Collier at his seat before the game – before the anthem – to ask gently about what I’d seen Saturday night.

“All the time,” he says of crying during the anthem.

I ask why, and he tells me the most remarkable story:

His father was a bombardier in the U.S. Air Force. His brothers were Air Force pilots, with one serving in Vietnam. Barry Collier? He was an ROTC student in college, with dreams of being an Air Force pilot like his brothers, serving his country in a plane like his father.

But he was too tall.

“My legs were too long for the cockpit,” he’s telling me, courtside before the Purdue-UConn game, and now he’s showing me what would’ve happened to him in the event of a cockpit ejection: He chops down at his legs, too long for a safe ejection.

“So I had to make a decision,” he says. “Serve the military another way, or pursue this thing called basketball.”

You know what Collier chose, and as a result of his choice, we have the Butler Way. But he has misgivings.

“Selfish of me,” he says.

Wrong, I’m telling him, and most of the time he has to know that. But he’s standing here at the Final Four, feeling grateful for a great life, a great career, a great family with role models all around the dinner table, and as the tears start trickling down his face, he’s telling me:

“I just love this country so much.”

In a few minutes, Arizona State alum Kahara Hodges is singing the anthem before the UConn-Purdue game. Collier is in the same seat as Saturday. So am I, watching the flag with Barry Collier in my sightline. Halfway through the anthem he starts pawing at his eyes, this man in a crowd of 65,000, alone with his thoughts and his beloved national anthem.

