Downtown Summer Fest kicks off Olympic celebrations on July 27

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs celebrations for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will kick off on July 27 with the Downtown Summer Fest. The Downtown Summer Fest is free to the public and will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A great lineup of different fun activities is planned for the day. It will begin with a torch ceremony. Olympians, Paralympians, and community dignitaries will pass the torch across Park Union Bridge and light the cauldron at 11 a.m.

There will be athlete meet and greets, where Team USA athletes will sign autographs. Also, there will be a chance to meet Olympic Champion Dominique Dawes, a member of the 1996 Magnificent Seven Gymnastics Team.

Live coverage of the Paris Games will also be a spectacle, with a giant outdoor screen broadcasting the event. Live music will be playing throughout the day, provided by the best local musicians, and crowds will enjoy awe-inspiring aerial performances.

Vendors from the community will be offering food and drink, plus arts and crafts. Local sports enthusiasts will enjoy educational demonstrations from Team Handball and USA Fencing athletes, plus a USA Basketball clinic for kids ages 6-17.

The Break Dance Academy will also be performing, showing off impressive moves and dynamic choreography. The day will conclude with the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC’s “An Evening In Paris Gala” from 6:30 p.m. to 11.

Registration is now open for the gala, at the Chamber’s website, which is linked above.

