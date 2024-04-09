Downtown Salt Lake City ‘going gold’ for Olympic support

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City will be lit up in “Olympic gold” this week during a visit from the International Olympic Committee, which runs from Tuesday, April 9 to Saturday, April 13.

Several towers and businesses throughout the city will be illuminating their buildings and properties in Olympic gold lighting as a show of support for Salt Lake City’s bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics.

The Delta Center, City Creek Center, The Gateway, The 95 State Building, 222 Building, The Grand America Hotel, Walker Center and more will be participating.

“The business community is wholeheartedly in support of hosting the 2034 Winter Games and this is a great way to demonstrate that resolve,” said Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance President and CEO Derek Miller.

13 venues tapped to host 2034 Winter Olympic events

The International Olympic Committee will be in Utah for a final visit ahead of the IOC’s final decision on who will host the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games. During their visit, the committee will meet with Salt Lake City-Utah Olympic Games organizers to discuss their proposal, including transit readiness, venues, and overall readiness of the state to host the Winter Games.

The SLC-UT Olympic Committee recently unveiled 13 venues across the Wasatch Front and potential spots for Olympic sports. Many venues, such as the Maverik Center, Park City ski resorts, and the Peaks Ice Arena also hosted the games in 2002.

Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games President and CEO Fraser Bullock praised the Salt Lake community for rallying behind the IOC’s visit and hopes the enthusiasm spreads throughout the state.

“We want everyone in our entire state to feel the energy of bringing the Winter Games back to Utah,” said Bullock.

The Salt Lake Downtown Alliance is inviting community members to join in showing support by illuminating their homes and businesses in Olympic gold.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.