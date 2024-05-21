Downtown Rescue Mission hosts 18th annual Swing for Shelter tournament

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Get ready to tee off for charity! The Downtown Rescue Mission is hosting its 18th annual Swing for Shelter golf tournament.

The tournament, which will be held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail on May 24, is a 4-man scramble style with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Breakfast and lunch are included.

Huntsville annual summer food program to start in June

There will be several prizes for different achievements. The prizes for the longest drive and the closest to the pin are Pro Shop gift certificates. Woody Anderson Ford will put up the prize for the hole-in-one.

A four-man-team registration fee is $720 and can be paid online. If you have any questions about registration or need more information, you can contact Jenn Maturano at (256)-713-4343 or events@downtownrescuemission.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.