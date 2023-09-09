Downtown Now event to feature property purchasing, parklets, upcoming holiday

Sep. 9—The Downtown Joplin Alliance will host its next Downtown Now event at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St.

Downtown Now is for business owners and residents to connect and learn more about what's happening in the downtown area.

The main program will feature "So You Want to Buy a Downtown Building," a presentation that focuses on the logistics of procurement, how property values influence the structure of downtown, an overview of tax credits and a preview of ownership best practices.

Anthony Monteleone will present on downtown parklets and how to easily and efficiently create one.

Ivy Hagedorn will speak on downtown holiday events and the upcoming holiday decorating contest.

Admission is free and open to the public.