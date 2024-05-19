Downtown Columbus Girls on the Run 5K celebrates conclusion of 10-week program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Downtown Columbus was filled with more than 1,100 girls Sunday morning for the Girls on the Run 5K.

The race started at Columbus Commons with coaches and other loved ones running alongside the girls. The run is meant to be a celebration for girls from 3rd through 8th grade who finished their 10-week program that includes important lessons about fitness, confidence and social skills.

“When it comes to the physical activity side of things, there is absolutely no competition,” said Sarah Hider, executive director of Girls on the Run of Central Ohio. “It’s all about setting your own goals, running at your happy pace and getting across that finish line however that goal is accomplished for you.”

Girls on the Run is an international non-profit where teams meet twice a week. Hider says each year is important but this race was extra special because it also marked a major milestone for them. The program has now served more than 20,000 girls in central Ohio.

“It’s also a special day to be able to commemorate that and celebrate the thousands of people who have made this possible for girls to grow in their confidence and to be able to feel like they have the opportunity to achieve their dreams with the tools they’ve been given,” said Hider.

The spring session is now complete but it all starts back up again in the fall. You can learn more by clicking here.

