Downtown Cleveland prepares for busy sports weekend with Cavs, Monsters playoffs

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cavaliers pulling the upset over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals has changed the outlook and attitudes for a lot of basketball fans in Cleveland.

Now, many are excited to see what the Cavs and Cleveland Monsters can do at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend as both teams look to advance in their respective playoff series.

The Cavs will host games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday, and the Monsters have a chance to win its series Friday night at 7 p.m.

Both teams are setting downtown’s restaurants and bars up for a busy weekend.

The Azevedos made the trip all the way from Orlando to support the Wine and Gold.

“We are originally from Brazil, then living in the U.S. for three years, living in Orlando, but this young boy started enjoying basketball, playing a lot. Then he becomes a Cavs fan. Then we decided to surprise him, take him, come here to Cleveland to check the games here in the arena.”

They’re just a few people who are excited to see if the Cavs can take control of the series with two wins at home.

Another Clevelander, Sage Garcia, is graduating from Cleveland State University this weekend. She lives downtown and works at the Marble Room, a restaurant that’s seeing a lot more visitors thanks to the budding sports scene.

“I’m super excited about it because I think everyone in town is coming together,” said Garcia. “Back when I moved here in 2020, I feel like the city was at a really low point. And over the last couple of years, all the teams coming together, the people coming together, everyone’s coming downtown and it really makes the city lively again.”

The Monsters have a strong fanbase who will be packing Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday as the team looks to close out the Belleville Senators in the best of five series after a thrilling double-overtime 3-2 win on Wednesday.

Flannery’s Pub General Manager Sean O’Donnell said he’s preparing for big crowds all weekend long.

“There should be a lot of people down here just for Monsters tonight,” O’Malley said. “I was at the last game of that double overtime, and the vibe in there is amazing. And monster fans are fiercely loyal so they’re going to be out tonight in force.”

The Cavs being undefeated this postseason has fans believing that the series could shift in Cleveland’s favor if they can protect home court.

“With Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley right now, you’ve got a trio that can go with anyone in the NBA,” Cavs fan Alex Ruch said. “So, I would lock in now because we’re playing the best team in the NBA and we’re beating them right now.”

“I think if we won once, why can’t we win again, right? And especially if we won at Boston, over here playing at home, it’s going to be our time now,” Azevedo said. “Let them know.”

