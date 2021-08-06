Downstate Classic brings history to the Effingham County Fair

Aug. 6—Spectators filled the grandstand, awaiting the start of the Downstate Classic Wednesday afternoon — a first at the Effingham County Fair.

"It was a terrific day for the Effingham County Fair," said Kurt Becker, Effingham County Fair track announcer. "It was the largest midweek crowd I've seen for harness racing at our fair, and the level of enthusiasm from the spectators was remarkable."

It was also the richest day the fair has ever seen, with the total purse reaching $42,651.

"The purse structure made for a nice talking point for the day," Becker said. "It was wonderful for those in attendance to know that they were witnessing something unprecedented in our fair's history."

Steven Searle picked up the first win of the afternoon, driving "Loulita" to a wire-to-wire victory in the three-year-old filly trot.

Smiling as he neared the finish line, Searle knew that he made history. He became Effingham's first Downstate Classic winner when he crossed the line in 2:04.03 to claim a share of the $8,703 purse.

Travis Seekman and "Lous Voodoo Woman" came in second, while Kyle Husted and "Lous Livia" rounded out the pack in third.

Then, in the first division of the three-year-old colt and gelding trot, Archie Buford and "Sumbodygetdisfool" won by a head-length over Cornelius Cavett and "Emsroscopcoletrain" in 2:05.04.

Dennis Gardner came in third with "Shady Maple Spirit" crossing at 2:08. Michael Rogers and "Loys Say When" were fourth, and "Te's Game Changer," driven by Seekman, fifth.

However, it wasn't the only close finish on the day.

"Shady Maple Valor," driven by Rogers, won the second division of the three-year-old colt and gelding trot in 2:04.04, a head-length before Searle's "Rndmnunpredictable."

Jamaica Patton and "Mystical Murray" were third at 2:07.01, and Cornelius Cavett and "Big Approach" were fourth at 2:07.02.

Buford then won his second race of the afternoon, guiding "Ryans Secret" to a victory in the three-year-old filly pace. A race that provided the largest purse, at $9,403.

He narrowly beat Freddie Patton Jr. and "Kandi's Fortune," crossing by two head-lengths, at 2:02 for his second victory.

Husted and "Bootsy Bombay" were third, Jordan Patton and "Pure Sin" fourth, and Jamaica Patton and "Dandys Duchess" fifth.

Buford went on to win two more times after that, totaling four wins for the day.

Riding "Bc's Tufftiger," Buford won in 2:00.02 to win the three-year-old colt and gelding pace, edging Seekman and "Ryans Loan Shark," which came in second.

Darla Martin Lohman and "Sage' N Fra" were third at 2:01.04.

Then, in the LT pace, Buford and "Alien" won by five head-lengths over Wyatt Avenatti and "Drops Of Desire," who crossed in 2:05.01.

Patton Jr. and "Overflow" were third, and R. Kevin Bender and "Fox Valley Danica" were fifth.

Following Buford's fourth victory, Seekman picked up his first win in the open pace, riding "Te's Smoothas Silk" in 2:01.02.

Patton Jr. and "Illustrate" were second, while Danarius Dortch and "Shabazz" were third, and Matthew Avenatti and "Midnight Special" were fourth.

With one race remaining, Chassidy Whitton made sure to leave her mark on the afternoon, winning the open colt and gelding pace with "Sergeant Highway."

She won by 11 head-lengths in 2:00.01 to earn a share of the $1,560 purse. Stan Swisher and "Mingo" were second, and Husted and "Gabe Henry" were third.

