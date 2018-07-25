Downpours, storms to subside in time for weekend NASCAR activities at Pocono Raceway

Following episodes of flooding downpours in the northeastern United States into Friday, weather conditions will improve, but it may not be totally rain-free for all events at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

Racing at Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend includes the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) racing series ModSpace 150 at 4 p.m. EDT Friday, the NASCAR Camping World Truck series Gander Outdoors 150 at 1 p.m. Saturday and the NASCAR Monster Energy series Gander Outdoors 400 at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

An unusual weather pattern for the middle of summer will continue to plague the Northeast over the next couple of weeks.



NE flood threat 7/25

The start of the wet weather pattern resulted in a delay in the start of the NASCAR race at Loudon, New Hampshire, last Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to riddle the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania into Thursday.

However, a lull in the drenching downpours is forecast to develop this weekend and just in time for most racing activities at Pocono, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

"There is at least the chance the entire weekend does not bring a drop of rain at Pocono, but it is a long-shot at this point," Dombek said.



Static Pocono Forecast Wed 9 am

"There will still be a significant risk of a thunderstorm on Friday, but the vast majority of the time is likely to be free of rain that day," Dombek added.

On Friday, high humidity and an approaching push of cooler air have the potential to bring a thunderstorm or two with torrential downpours, brief wind gusts and, of course, lightning strikes from the afternoon to the evening. There is the risk of a couple of disruptions, delays and changes in the schedule of practice, qualifying and racing.

Less humid conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, along with a much lower chance of rain.

There is a slight chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon and evening. However, the overall coverage of thunderstorm activity in the Northeast states is probably going to be under 5 or 10 percent of the area on Saturday.



Static East Late Week 3 pm

On Sunday, for the 400-mile race, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to gather to the south and west of the Poconos during the afternoon. At this time, any rain is likely to hold off until the evening or overnight hours.

AccuWeather is now the official weather service provider for the Pocono Raceway, as well as the presenting partner of the Raceway's "Worry-Free Weather Guarantee."



accuweather pocono worry free guarantee

AccuWeather will play a vital role in keeping fans and Raceway personnel safe by providing the track with real-time weather updates during its upcoming Gander Outdoors 400 and ABC Supply 500 race weekends.

The Worry-Free Weather Guarantee Presented by AccuWeather ensures that fans who purchased Sunday tickets directly from Pocono Raceway in advance will be reimbursed the face value if weather postpones the race and they are unable to make the re-scheduled event.

Fans are encouraged to heed any weather warnings and seek shelter in a solid structure, such as a hard-top vehicle, as they are issued. Tents and canopies are not considered to be safe areas during a thunderstorm.

Because of the several inches of rain expected into Thursday, parking conditions may remain soggy and muddy in some locations.

Fans are encouraged to bring waterproof shoes, especially if camping this week. A poncho may come in handy for race activities and other entertainment on Friday.

Daytime highs are forecast to be in the upper 70s to near 80 F, while nighttime lows will mainly be in the 50s to the lower 60s. Overall humidity levels this weekend will not be as high as conditions expected into Thursday of this week.

Moving forward in the NASCAR schedule, the overall wet weather pattern is likely to resume and may cause delays and disruptions to racing activities at Watkins Glen International, New York, on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Why is Pocono Raceway a cool and sometimes wet spot in the racing scene?

Pocono Raceway is located in the Pocono Mountains of northeastern Pennsylvania at an approximate elevation of 2,000 feet above sea level.

During late July, daytime highs average in the upper 70s to near 80, while nighttime lows average within a couple degrees of 60. Average temperatures are several degrees lower during early June and late August.

On a hot summer day, the vast open area with extensive paved surfaces can heat up like most other locations in the NASCAR circuit.



Static AP Image Pocono Raceway July 2017

Kyle Busch leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, July 30, 2017. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum)





However, under certain weather conditions, the high elevation can provide a break from the heat often experienced at many race tracks during the summer. This is especially the case at night for the thousands of campers that make the meadows of the parking area home for the weekend.

Because the track is located in the Pocono Plateau, it can also experience more summertime shower and thunderstorm activity and cooling during downpours than lower elevations in the region.

The large tri-oval can also experience variable weather conditions from one part to the next. It could rain on one part of the track and not the other.

The track at Long Pond is a unique 2.5-mile triangle, which also boasts the longest straightaway (3,740 feet) in any North American speedway. However, the three hairpin curves result in a lower average speed of similar 2.5-mile tracks and give the track road course characteristics.