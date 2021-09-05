Downloadable 2021 Cardinals schedule wallpaper for your phone

The Arizona Cardinals will kick off the or 2021 season next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. It is the beginning of their 17-game season that we all hope ends with a playoff run.

They have three prime-time games this season, all at State Farm Stadium.

The regular season begins on the road against the Titans and ends at home against the Seattle Seahawks in January.

To kick off a hopeful season, we have a wallpaper for your phone that has the Cardinals’ 2021 schedule and also features stud receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

If you’re interested, simply long press the wallpaper to save or download it to your Android or iPhone and enjoy! It’s already on my phone!

List

2021 NFL schedule wallpaper download for all 32 NFL teams

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



