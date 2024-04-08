Downham Town FC's stadium expansion plan approved by council

Downham Town FC said it faced the potential of having to fold if the plans were not approved [Downham Town FC]

A football club has been given the green light to expand its ground despite concerns raised by a council.

Norfolk-based Downham Town FC said without permission for 50 more seats at the Memorial Playing Field it could fold by not meeting ground standards.

Downham Market Town Council objected to the plan and said extending the stands could overshadow nearby homes.

But the Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk said it would not have a "significant impact" on the area.

The football team sits sixth in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division and Football Association rules dictate it must offer seating for 100 spectators.

Club bosses submitted an application to meet this requirement - having only had space for 50 seated fans - and it was approved on Monday.

It came despite concerns raised by the town council which also cited increased traffic on matchdays.

The authority also feared more space for supporters could result in more noise, which could upset the community living near the field.

