It’s down to two SEC programs for Auburn edge target Jakaleb Faulk

It’s down to Auburn and Alabama for Jakaleb Faulk, one of the top defenders in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Faulk spoke with Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente to preview his commitment on Monday and broke the news that his recruitment was down to the two in-state programs for the Highland Home product. He revealed the quick work that Hugh Freeze has done at Auburn is one of the things that made the Tigers a finalist.

“What stands out about Auburn is the way they’re building stuff so fast. The way that the energy is with Coach Freeze about everything he’s bringing to the school. It’s just amazing to watch.”

He would know about the turnaround than most, his older brother is defensive end Keldric Faulk who has been a star of spring and fall practice for the Tigers.

The younger Faulk is the No. 123 overall player and No. 12 edge in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 11 player from Alabama.

Two of Auburn top recruiters are leading the charge for the Tigers with secondary coach Zac Etheridge and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge working to land the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder.

Auburn has already landed one defensive lineman in the 2025 cycle, in four-star Opelika product Malik Blocton, adding Faulk would give them a great foundation to the class.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire