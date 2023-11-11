Down a starter, No. 11 Gonzaga opens season against Ivy League-favorite Yale

Nov. 10—First half

0:49 — GU 46, Yale 40: Nembhard hits a 3-pointer to go up to 10 points in the half and Hickman checks out for Krajnovic, who becomes the fourth Zag to make their college debut tonight for GU.

3:41 — GU 36, Yale 33: Gregg and Huff nail back-to-back 3s and the Zags retake the lead at the U4 media timeout. Huff making a strong debut for the Zags, but to 10 points with two 3-pointers.

Both teams made their last three attempts from the field.

6:46 — GU 24, Yale 23: Stromer checks out with two fouls and Yeo comes in and misses his first two attempts. Hickman leads the Zags with eight points, while Ike adds six.

Yale on a 2-minute scoring drought.

11:41 — Yale 21, GU 18: Zags tighten up on defense and pull back into it at the U12 media timeout.

Nembhard gets a pair of layups, while freshmen Stromer and Huff each hit 3s for GU. Both teams are 7-of-15 from the field with two 3-pointers. GU has four turnovers, though, while Yale has one.

16:26 — Yale 16, GU 6: Yale comes out hot, hitting 6-of-7 from the field to take a 10-point lead. Nembhard is 0-of-4 for the Zags, who have given up two turnovers.

19:41 — GU 2, Yale 0: Zags win the tip and Ike gets the first points of the season on a layup.

Starting 5

Pregame

Gonzaga suffered a major loss before it played a game this season.

Transfer guard Steele Venters, who figured to start and play a key role for the Zags this year, went out with a season-ending injury at practice this week. Now, GU's depth will be tested in its season-opener.

The No. 11 Bulldogs host Yale tonight at 6 p.m. in the McCarthey Athletic Center. The game will be broadcast on KHQ and Root, also available to stream on ESPN+ outside the region.

Gonzaga will likely turn to newcomers to replace Venters in the starting five, potentially true freshman Dusty Stromer, who had a solid outing in the Zags exhibition win over Lewis-Clark State.

GU won't have an easy opener. Yale was predicted to win the Ivy League, after tying with Princeton for first place a season ago. The Zags are favored by 12 points, according to vegasinsider.com.

Yale won its opener over Vassar 102-53.

Series history

Gonzaga won the only previous meeting against Yale 70-59 on Dec. 28, 1991 in Spokane.

Game preview

Key matchup: Forward Matt Knowling paces Yale's balanced attack

Yale has several possibilities for key matchup with four double-digit scorers returning from last year's squad, but the nod goes to 6-foot-6 senior forward Matt Knowling.

