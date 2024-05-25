'It will be down to who shows up on the day'

[Getty Images]

The Championship play-off final is just two days away, but will it be Southampton or Leeds that return to the Premier League?

Former Great Britain athlete Roger Black and Ryan Wilson from The Pigeon Detectives have been previewing the Wembley final on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We are all nervous," said Saints fan Black. "It is a real 50-50 game.

"Sport is not about stats, as much as people love to go on about them, it is about what happens when it really matters.

"This game on Sunday matters and the stakes are high. It is about which team and players turn up on the day and deliver.

"There is not a second chance, so that makes it scary for Saints fans'."

The idea of stats from the 2023-24 campaign no longer being relevant is shared by Whites fan Wilson.

"I am probably more nervous than excited," he said.

"It is a clean slate going into this game and it is two very good teams with a lot of talent.

"It will be down to who shows up on the day, physically and mentally and anything could happen. It is like a toss of a coin.

"Southampton did the double over us [in the league] but I do not think any of that should be taken into account too much.

"It is such a big occasion with two very good teams going at each other."