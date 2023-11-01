Down Royal meeting under threat after heavy rainfall

Gerri Colombe is among the entries for Saturday's Champion Chase

This weekend's Down Royal meeting is under threat with the course "unfit for racing at the moment" after heavy rain.

The two-day meet at the Lisburn venue is scheduled to start on Friday with the Champion Chase to run on Saturday.

But clerk of the course Tracey O'Meara says 25mm of rain overnight on Tuesday has left "significant amounts of water lying in some areas" of the track.

O'Meara says Met Eireann has suggested there could be another 15mm of rain on Wednesday.

O'Meara will issue a further update on Thursday at 08:00 GMT.

"There was a further 25mm of rainfall overnight and the track is unfit for racing at the moment, due to significant amounts of water lying in some areas.

"The total rainfall here since Sunday has been 66mm. When I spoke with Met Eireann they suggested that the bulk of the rain is now behind us, but there are still some showers around for today.

"The worst case scenario, according to Met Eireann, is that we could get another 15mm throughout today, but that's the worst case scenario. We have a more favourable forecast from tomorrow, but we'll need it.

"The groundstaff have already begun work on the track in areas where the water is lying, and we'll give a further update on the situation on Thursday morning at 08:00."

Gordon Elliott-trained Gerri Colombe is among the field for Saturday's Champion Chase, with former Gold Cup winner Minella Indo and Envoi Allen, who won the headline race at Down Royal last year.