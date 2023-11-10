Down Royal: Gordon Elliott denied full card on opening day of racing

Jack Kennedy (left) rode four of Gordon Elliott's six winners at the opening day of racing at Down Royal

Trainer Gordon Elliott had six winners on the opening day of racing at Down Royal but was denied a clean sweep in the Handicap Chase.

After four opening wins, Gordon's three horses were defeated by Philip Byrnes on Don't Go Yet in the Handicap Chase.

Victory for Found a Fifty in the Beginners Chase and a win for Firefox in the Flat Race cemented a famous day for Irish trainer Elliott.

Jack Kennedy rode four of Elliott's winners at Down Royal.

Prior to Don't Go Yet's surprise victory, Elliott had tasted victory in the opening race of the day with Zefiro Dodville in the Maiden Hurdle.

Kennedy and Hunting Brook triumphed in the Handicap Hurdle before Brighterdaysahead won the Novice Hurdle for an Elliott hat-trick.

Irish Point won the Bottlegreen Hurdle as Kennedy made it a hat-trick of wins.

Racing continues at Down Royal on Saturday with the feature race the Grade One Champion Chase.