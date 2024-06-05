Down returns for NZ series v England after childbirth

Lauren Down has played 28 one-day internationals and 13 T20s for New Zealand [Getty Images]

Lauren Down has returned to the New Zealand squad for their white-ball series against England after taking a break to give birth to her first child.

Batter Down, 29, has played 41 internationals for the White Ferns with her last appearance coming during the 2023 T20 World Cup.

All-rounder Mikaela Greig keeps her place in the side after making her T20 debut against England in March.

But fast bowler Rosemary Mair misses out as she continues her recovery from a back injury.

Sophie Devine captains the side for three one-day internationals, starting on 26 June, and five T20s starting on 6 July.

Experienced fast bowler Lea Tahuhu will miss the ODI series for the birth of her second child but will join the squad for the T20s.

England beat New Zealand away from home in both formats earlier this year, with a 4-1 win in the T20 series in March and a 2-1 win in the ODIs in April.

New Zealand squad for England tour: Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Mikaela Greig, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu.