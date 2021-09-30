It’s down to Penn State and Rutgers for Class of 2023 wide receiver

Penn Stae is continuing to lead the way in the Class of 2022 recruiting cycle, but the work is already being done on the Class of 2023. And if things go well this weekend, the Nittany Lions’ Class of 2023 will be adding a wide receiver out of Texas. Omari Evans of Kileen, Texas is scheduled to announce his college decision on Saturday.

According to the updated 247 Sports crystal ball predictions, Evans is expected to commit to Penn State, but Evans has reportedly been interested in Rutgers. Evans took an official visit to Penn State the weekend of the Auburn game and has also taken an official visit to Rutgers.

“It was amazing. I liked it,” Evans said to Rutgers Wire of the Penn State whiteout against Auburn.

Evans has reportedly developed a nice relationship with Penn State receivers coach Tyler Stubblefield.

So will Penn State be landing a commitment for the Class of 2023 prior to kicking things off Saturday night against Indiana? That would certainly be a good way to get things going this weekend.

