Down and out: Oklahoma drops out of USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll after TCU loss

Not all that surprising, but the Oklahoma Sooners have dropped completely out of the USA TODAY Coaches Poll after their 55-24 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

TCU dominated the Sooners to improve to 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Big 12, making a statement with their 55-point outburst. The score could have been worse had Sonny Dykes kept his foot on the gas, but as injuries started to pile up, both teams were eager to just finish the game.

Oklahoma received 19 votes to rank seventh in the Big 12 among vote-getters.

The only change among the top seven was Alabama taking over the No. 1 spot as Georgia struggled with unranked Missouri. It seems these two teams will jockey for No. 1 all season long until they potentially meet up in the SEC title game.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Alabama 5-0 1,568 (34) – 2 Georgia 5-0 1,545 (23) – 3 Ohio State 5-0 1,492 (5) – 4 Michigan 5-0 1,374 – 5 Clemson 4-0 1,352 – 6 Southern California 4-0 1,247 7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,225 8 Tennessee 4-0 1,142 +1 9 Ole Miss 5-0 1,082 +2 10 Penn State 5-0 990 +2 11 Utah 4-1 919 +2 12 Oregon 4-1 823 +3 13 Kentucky 4-1 811 -5 14 North Carolina State 4-1 732 -4 15 Wake Forest 4-1 668 +6 16 BYU 4-1 594 +4 17 Kansas 5-0 433 +10 18 TCU 4-0 425 +14 19 UCLA 5-0 421 +19 20 Kansas State 4-1 324 +10 21 Syracuse 5-0 306 +4 22 Baylor 3-2 230 -8 23 Mississippi State 4-1 194 +12 24 Washington 4-1 181 -6 25 Arkansas 3-2 141 -6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh.

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) runs for a first down against the Baylor Bears during the first quarter at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys stayed put at No. 7 after their win over the Baylor Bears. Everyone in front of them won as well. Oklahoma State hosts Texas Tech next week.

Oklahoma will face Oklahoma State on November 19.

17. Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) heads towards the end zone during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Yep. The Kansas Jayhawks are the second highest ranked team in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Kansas is playing good football and getting to host College Gameday when they play TCU next week.

Oklahoma will take on Kansas on October 15.

18. TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Emari Demercado (3) runs with the ball past Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Very deserving for the undefeated Horned Frogs after they dismantled the Oklahoma Sooners.

Oklahoma lost 55-24 to TCU on October 1.

20. Kansas State Wildcats

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) breaks away from several Texas Tech Red Raiders defenders on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

What Adrian Martinez and Kansas State did to Oklahoma was no fluke. They did the same thing to Texas Tech. If Martinez continues to play like he has the last couple of weeks, Kansas State will be making a trip to Arlington in December.

Oklahoma lost 42-34 to Kansas State on September 24.

22. Baylor Bears

Oct 1, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Mark Milton (3) and safety Devin Lemear (20) and safety Christian Morgan (4) celebrates making an interception against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor’s two losses to BYU and Oklahoma State are nothing the Bears should be ashamed of. Still, tough to take early in a season where they had College Football Playoff aspirations.

The Sooners will take on the Baylor Bears on November 5.

Texas Longhorns receive 22 votes

Oct 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card (1) throws a pass in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas bounced back in a big way against West Virginia, dominating at the half 28-7. They’ve got some positive momentum heading into the Red River Showdown.

Oklahoma will take on Texas on October 8.

Oklahoma Sooners receive 19 points

Oct. 1, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas; TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller (33) hurdles Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Harrington (37) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

On the other hand, the Sooners have zero positive momentum heading into the Red River Rivalry after their second straight loss. They weren’t even competitive in this one. They’ve got a lot of work to do to get ready for their matchup with Texas.

